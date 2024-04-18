Commotion between Congress and BJP Workers for Campaigning near Temple

Mangaluru: Commotion erupted between Congress and BJP Workers for campaigning near Shirdi Sai Baba Mandir at Chilimbi, Urwa here, on April 18.

When the members of BJP were campaigning near Shirdi Sai Baba Mandir at Chilimbi during Ram Navami Celebrations, the Congress party workers objected to it. Following which, there was a commotion between the Congress and BJP Workers near the Temple.

MLA Vedavyas Kamath, Mithun Rai and other leaders visited the spot. The Urwa police intervened and brought the situation under control by dispersing the party workers.