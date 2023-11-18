Community Health National Conference organised by Nursing and Medical Fraternity

Mangaluru: The Department of Community Health Nursing, FMCON in association with the Department of Community Medicine, FMMC organized a one-day national conference on “Community health perspective: Innovations and newer horizons” on Friday, 17th of November, 2023 at Decennial Hall, Knowledge Centre, FMCI.

The programme commenced with an inaugural programme led by a prayer song sung by the students of MSc Nursing and the dignitaries inaugurating the conference by lighting the lamp, followed by Dr Sudhir Prabhu H Prof and Head Community Medicine FMMC welcoming the crowd.

The chief guest Dr Archisman Mohapatra (Executive, Director, GRID Council, Noida) addressed the gathering and expressed that it being his first visit to the institution, he felt humbled by the perfectionism & decorum of the institute and looked forward to the “academic feast” that was to follow.

Director FMCI, Rev. Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho spoke to the assembled about the importance of health and accessibility of healthcare to the public, and how the lack thereof results in lives coming to a standstill. He also pointed out that given the 25th year of the medical college (FMMC), this is where delegates of the day’s programme, the community medicine and nursing personnel come into the picture as they help educate people on various precautions and measures they can take to maintain good health and stay fit; while also voicing out his concerns on how digitalization of healthcare has, in-a-way dehumanized medical treatments and people today seek consolation, compassion and communication more strongly than ever. He opined that interns and post-graduates of the medical field must go out to rural health centres and provide help where needed, thereafter urging them to pass on knowledge to maintain a healthy life.

Various sessions on emerging trends in community health; training to practice, universal health coverage: essential health services, Role of community health officers in achieving universal health coverage, Emerging digital health solutions in primary healthcare and building multi-disciplinary networks to promote public health would be discussed.

Scientific papers and poster presentations were also exhibited which varied on public health topics. This is the first time that community departments of the Nursing and Medical fraternity have come together to create awareness and bonding to help public health initiatives grow and disseminate along with skill development.

Fr Ajith B Menezes (Administrator, FMMC/FMCOAHS/FMCP), Dr Antony Sylvan D’Souza (Dean, FMMC), Rev. Sr. Jacintha D’Souza (Principal, FMCON), Dr Shiji PJ (Prof & Head Community Nursing) and other dignitaries along with students of the institution and outside graced the occasion. Ms Sonia K L Sequeira concluded the inaugural function with a vote of thanks. Dr Annisa Mary and Mrs Priya Sweety Pereira anchored the inaugural function.