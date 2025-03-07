Complete the Indrali overbridge project swiftly, or face consequences: DC Dr K Vidyakumari

Udupi: District Commissioner Dr. K. Vidyakumari has issued a stern warning to officials and contractors to expedite the completion of national highway projects in Udupi district, particularly the Indrali railway overbridge project, which has been ongoing since 2018. Despite continuous monitoring, the pace of work has been sluggish, causing significant inconvenience to the public, including traffic disruptions, accidents, and fatalities.

Dr. Vidyakumari emphasized that the engineers and contractors are not taking the matter seriously and instructed them to increase the speed of progress to complete the work. “The progress of the work has not met expectations, and it remains incomplete. For the past six months, we have been continuously holding meetings and reviewing the progress of the work. Yet, the pace has not improved,” she stated.

The District Commissioner warned that if the work is not completed swiftly, the officials and contractors will face legal consequences. She instructed the engineers to start preparations for installing iron girders as a bridge immediately, once they have undergone inspection by the railway department and national highway authorities.

Dr. Vidyakumari also emphasized the need to expedite the land acquisition process for the road construction from the Coastal Bypass of National Highway 169A to Malpe. She instructed the officials to deposit the land acquisition funds in advance and seek the assistance of the police department if any delays occur in the execution of the work.

Furthermore, the District Commissioner stressed the importance of replacing electric poles quickly to facilitate the smooth completion of the project. She urged property owners to cooperate in this regard.

The construction of the underpass road on National Highway 66 from Santhekatte to Ambalapadi must be completed within a month to avoid further delays due to the monsoon, Dr. Vidyakumari warned. She instructed the officials to work diligently to meet the deadline and ensure the timely completion of the project.

The meeting was attended by District Superintendent of Police Dr. Arun K., Assistant Commissioner Mahesh Chandra, Project Director of the National Highway Authority Abdullah Mohammed Azmi, Assistant Executive Engineer of the Shringeri-Chikkamagaluru National Highway Division Manjunath, contractors, and other officials.



