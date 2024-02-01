Comprehensive plan for traffic management in Greater Hyderabad



Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has asked officials to prepare a comprehensive plan for traffic management in Greater Hyderabad.

At a review meeting, the Chief Minister suggested to the police department to take up vehicular traffic control as a top priority and make plans in coordination with the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and other departments.

When the officials informed the CM that adequate numbers of traffic personnel are not available, he ordered the appointment of a sufficient number of home guards. The recruitment will be completed within three months. The newly recruits will be given advanced training. In the meantime, the home guards working in different departments will be brought back to the traffic department and their services will be used immediately.

Reddy said that the services of law and order police should also be utilised for traffic control . The meeting decided to upgrade the traffic police stations under the jurisdiction of Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda Commissionerates and required staff will be appointed.

The Chief Minister instructed the top police officials to make arrangements for the deployment of traffic personnel at all major junctions and high traffic zones in the city.

He said the police should not rely only on the automatic signal system. The officials are suggested to send SIs and constables on two-wheeler traffic interceptors to regulate the traffic and avoid the traffic jams.

The CM emphasised special focus should be given to the expansion of main roads and junctions to meet the fast increasing vehicular traffic. The officials have been asked to conduct a feasibility study of constructing subways, underpasses and surface ways, on the lines of the LB Nagar Junction, in other busy places and junctions.

Reddy and the officials discussed whether the traffic problems will be eliminated if the parking problem is addressed.

He decided to encourage the construction of multi-level car parking centres at many places. Private and government places will be identified and incentives will be extended to those who come forward to construct the parking centres.