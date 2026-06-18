Conduct NEET Re-Test with Full Transparency and No Lapses: Deputy Commissioner Swaroopa T.K.

Udupi: Deputy Commissioner Swaroopa T.K. has instructed officials to ensure that the NEET (UG) re-examination scheduled for June 21 is conducted with complete transparency, smooth coordination, and zero lapses.

Chairing a preparatory meeting at the Deputy Commissioner’s Office in Rajathadri, Manipal, she reviewed the arrangements being put in place for the re-test and stressed that the examination process must be managed in a disciplined and student-friendly manner. She directed all concerned departments to work in close coordination and create an environment in which candidates can appear for the exam with confidence and without confusion.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the NEET re-examination at six centres in the district. A total of 2,970 candidates are expected to appear, including 938 boys, 2,032 girls, seven PwBD candidates, and one candidate using a scribe.

The re-examination will be held from 2:00 p.m. to 5:15 p.m. on June 21. As compared to the previous examination, candidates will be given an additional 15 minutes. PwBD candidates will be entitled to one extra hour as per the prescribed norms.

Officials informed the meeting that candidate verification at the centres will take place between 11:00 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. After the verification process, candidates will be allowed entry into the examination halls. The Deputy Commissioner made it clear that late arrivals will not be permitted under any circumstances.

Swaroopa T.K. also issued strict instructions regarding prohibited items. Candidates will not be allowed to carry mobile phones, smart watches, calculators, Bluetooth devices, earphones, wallets, handbags, or any other electronic gadgets into the centres. Students have been advised to reach the venue well in advance and carry their admit card along with an original identity proof, such as an Aadhaar card, PAN card, driving licence, college ID card, or any other valid original document. Two passport-size photographs, as specified in the instructions, must also be brought.

To maintain strict examination standards, the Deputy Commissioner directed that CCTV cameras be compulsorily installed at all centres. Centre heads were asked to ensure essential facilities such as drinking water and toilets for the candidates. She further instructed that adequate police security be deployed around the centres and that vehicles be kept ready for the movement of question papers and answer sheets.

In addition, MESCOM officials were told to ensure an uninterrupted power supply at all examination venues. Fire service personnel were instructed to remain on standby to respond to emergencies, while the Health Department was directed to place health assistants at all centres as a precautionary measure.

The Deputy Commissioner emphasized that every official assigned duties for the NEET re-examination must act responsibly and strictly adhere to the guidelines. She underlined that even minor lapses would not be tolerated and that all arrangements must be made with utmost care.

At the meeting, N. Kareem Khan, Principal of Kendriya Vidyalaya, Udupi, and District Nodal Officer for NEET, said the re-examination will be held at the following six centres: Dr. G. Shankar Government Women’s First Grade College, Ajjarkad; Viveka PU College, Kota; MGM PU College, Udupi; Government PU Board, Udupi; Government Girls’ Pre-University College, Udupi; and Government Pre-University College, Brahmavar.

He added that metal detectors have already been installed by the NTA and that separate frisking arrangements will be made for male and female candidates. Entry will be permitted only after biometric verification. He also said that OMR sheets will be collected and arranged systematically after the examination in accordance with the prescribed procedures.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Abid Gadyal, Additional Superintendent of Police Sudhakar Nayak, Deputy Director of Pre-University Education Maruti, the NEET Deputy City Coordinator, Kendriya Vidyalaya teacher Vasanth Padmashali, and other district-level officials.