Lokayukta Raid on Udupi City Municipal Council Office; Files Under Scrutiny

Udupi: Officials of the Lokayukta Police conducted a raid on the Udupi City Municipal Council (CMC) office and inspected files across various departments on June 18.

The operation was led by Udupi Lokayukta Inspector Manjunath. During the inspection, Lokayukta officials and staff examined administrative records, pending applications, and the file disposal process in different sections of the municipal office.

According to sources, there were public allegations that several files in the municipality had remained pending for a long period without proper disposal. Following these complaints, Lokayukta officials raided the office and began a detailed examination of records.

During the inspection, officials gathered information regarding the functioning of various departments, file management practices, and the status of public application and grievance disposal.