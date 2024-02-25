Conference on ‘Navigating the Future of Work: Strategies for Success’ Ends at Roshni Nilaya

Mangaluru: The valedictory ceremony of the National Conference on “Navigating the Future of Work: Strategies for Success” organized in collaboration with the National Institute of Personnel Management (NIPM), Mangaluru Chapter, and the Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) was held at School of Social Work, RoshniNilaya on February 24, 2024, at 2:30 PM by Shri. Chethan R Mendonca, Group General Manager – HR,Mangalore Chemicals and Fertilizers (MCF)was the Chief Guest.

Chethan, delivered an insightful speech shedding light on navigating the future of work from his unique perspective. In his address, Mr. Chethan emphasized the evolving role of HR in an increasingly dynamic and digitalized world. He underscored the importance of adaptability and agility in HR practices, highlighting the need for flexibility in responding to the changing needs of both organizations and employees.

Furthermore, Mr. Chethan emphasized the vital role of technology in shaping the future of work. He discussed the transformative impact of AI, automation, and data analytics on HR processes, stressing the need for HR professionals to embrace these technologies to enhance efficiency and effectiveness. Moreover, Mr. Chethan emphasized the significance of employee well-being and engagement in the future of work. He discussed the importance of fostering a positive work culture, promoting work-life balance, and prioritizing employee development and growth opportunities.

Laxmish, Secretary NIPM Mangalore Chapter was the Guest of Honour delivered a compelling address at the valedictory ceremony of the Human Resource conference, focusing on the theme “Navigating the Future of Work.” He began by highlighting the critical role of Human Resources in today’s rapidly evolving landscape, emphasizing the need for practical skills and continuous learning beyond traditional textbooks and classrooms. In his speech, Mr. Laxmish stressed the importance of staying updated with the latest trends, technologies, and best practices. He urged HR professionals to embrace innovation and leverage cutting-edge tools to drive organizational success in the digital era. He encouraged each attendee to adopt a mindset of lifelong learning and continuous improvement.

Ms. Eveleen Bennis, HoD of MSW presided over the Program. In Her presidential address she highlighted the intersection between social work and HR, along with other pertinent topics. Ms. Benis began by extending her congratulations to the organizers of the HR conference for successfully convening such an impactful event. She emphasized the importance of HR initiatives in fostering organizational development and employee well-being, acknowledging the crucial role HR professionals play in shaping workplace culture.

Drawing parallels between social work and HR, Ms. Benis underscored the shared focus on enhancing the quality of life for individuals and communities. She highlighted the importance of empathy, compassion, and advocacy in both fields, emphasizing how HR practices rooted in social justice principles can contribute to creating inclusive and equitable workplaces.

Another Guest Mr. Dheeraj Shetty, AVP-HR at Ultraviolette Automotive, Bengaluru delivered an insightful address on leadership and time management, emphasizing the importance of nurturing leadership qualities and learning from failure. He underscored that leadership is inherent within all individuals and emphasized the need to cultivate leadership qualities. Mr. Shetty highlighted the key to success as being the acceptance of failure and the ability to learn from it, citing examples of prominent personalities who encountered setbacks before achieving success.

He emphasized the value of time, stating that making time is preferable to merely managing it. Quoting from Stephen Covey’s book, he discussed essential habits for success, including being proactive, having a personal vision statement, and prioritizing tasks effectively using Covey’s time management grid. Additionally, Mr. Shetty stressed the importance of adopting a win-win mindset, fostering collaboration, and continuously learning. He concluded by encouraging individuals to find their voice and inspire others, asserting that true leadership lies in empowering and motivating others to realize their potential.

Earlier Dr. Rameela Shekhar, Dr. Rameela Shekhar, Mental Health Professional & Trainer at Manashanthi Counselling, Research & Training Centre, Mangaluru in a session on Employee Well-being: Prioritizing Mental and Physical Health in the Workplace emphasized the paramount importance of prioritizing physical and mental health in the workplace. She stressed that mental health is the cornerstone of overall well-being and urged organizations to move beyond merely addressing physical health. Dr. Shekhar highlighted the increasing prevalence of stress among youth and outlined the components of well-being, including physical and psychological aspects. She advocated for promoting physical well-being through challenges and vigilance, while also emphasizing the significance of psychological well-being, focusing on positive self-concept and purpose.

Dr. Shekhar emphasized preventive measures for mental well-being, such as eliminating organizational stressors and promoting a supportive workplace culture. Additionally, she discussed the body-mind connection, fostering connections with others, practicing mindfulness, and managing stress through coping mechanisms. In conclusion, she reiterated that prioritizing employee health and well-being is essential for organizational success and advocated for a workplace culture that fosters employee well-being.

Dr. Sebastin K V, HRM Forum Co-ordinator, Ms. Jinsa Joseph and Ms. AngelineEbinesar, Forum President Ms.Sharanya, Secretary Ms. Shradda, Forum Treasurer Mr.Rajesh Mahadev and Joint Secretary Ms. Prithvi were present during the occasion.

Report by :Dr. Sebastin KV, Co ordinator- HR Forum