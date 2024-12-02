Conflict Erupts Among Congress Leaders at Dakshina Kannada Office

Mangaluru: Tensions within the Congress party in Dakshina Kannada reached a boiling point during a recent felicitation program for newly elected Gram Panchayat members and party workers. The event, held at the district Congress office, was marred by a physical altercation between prominent party leaders.

The incident reportedly began as a verbal dispute between Harish Kumar, the district president of the Congress party, and Prakash Chandra Shetty, a former Zilla Panchayat member. The disagreement centered around recognizing the winners from the recent Gram Panchayat by-elections. A heated exchange quickly escalated into a physical confrontation, shocking attendees.

Sources indicate that underlying tensions among district party leaders had been building for several days, contributing to the volatile atmosphere that led to the altercation. The confrontation unfolded in the presence of several notable figures, including KPCC working president Manjunath Bhandari, former minister Ramanath Rai, MLC Ivan D’Souza, Mithun Rai, and Inayat Ali, all of whom were attending the meeting.

The incident has raised concerns about unity and discipline within the Dakshina Kannada Congress, as party leaders are urged to address internal conflicts to maintain a cohesive front in the lead-up to future elections.