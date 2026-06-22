Cong becoming anti-Hindu, claims Karnataka BJP leader Ravi

Bengaluru: Responding to charges by Congress leaders during a rally in Bengaluru against BJP that it is against democracy and the Constitution, BJP MLC and former National General Secretary C.T. Ravi on Monday alleged that “Congress is becoming anti-Hindu.”

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Ravi said Congress leaders, including former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge and newly appointed KPCC President B.K. Hariprasad, had levelled baseless allegations against the BJP during Hariprasad’s assumption of office ceremony.

“Those who are truly opposed to the Constitution are Congress leaders themselves,” Ravi said.

He said the Constitution contains images of Lord Ram, Lord Krishna and Gautama Buddha and argued that India should be guided by the philosophies of Buddha and Basavanna, which, he said, promote harmony among all faiths.

“There is respect for all paths and faiths in Indian thought. The Supreme Court itself has described Hindutva as a way of life. Congress leaders make allegations without understanding these aspects,” he said.

Ravi further asserted that Hindutva was integral to India’s identity.

“Without Hindutva, India cannot survive. Otherwise, it would become like Afghanistan or Pakistan. The BJP is working for the poor and for development, while the BJP and the RSS continue to work among the people,” he added.

He accused the Congress of being anti-Constitution and anti-democratic, alleging that the party had amended the Constitution for its own political interests and misuse of power.

He claimed that the Constitution had been amended 106 times so far, of which 76 amendments were carried out by Congress governments.

“Congress made these amendments for its own benefit and to misuse power,” he alleged.

Ravi further accused the Congress of undermining democracy during the Emergency by curtailing fundamental rights guaranteed by the Constitution and imprisoning Opposition leaders.

“It was Congress that imposed the Emergency, strangled democracy and curtailed the fundamental rights granted by the Constitution. The same party is now speaking about protecting the Constitution,” he said.

He also alleged that the words “socialist” and “secular” were inserted into the Constitution without adequate discussion. He also alleged that Dr. B.R. Ambedkar had opposed such changes.

Ravi said, “You opposed Ambedkar’s vision, yet you accuse the BJP. How is that justified?”

Referring to leadership in a democracy, Ravi said leaders should emerge from among the people.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a leader elected by the people. Rahul Gandhi is not a leader who emerged through public mandate but through political inheritance. After Jawaharlal Nehru came Indira Gandhi, then Rajiv Gandhi, followed by Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. True democracy requires leaders to emerge through public struggles and engagement with people’s lives,” he said.

Ravi also alleged that the Congress was pursuing anti-Hindu politics and claimed that the party was losing power in various states because of its approach.



