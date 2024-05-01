Cong doesn’t have courage to declare Rahul Gandhi as PM candidate: Pralhad Joshi



Hubballi: Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Wednesday targeted the Gandhi family and stated that after ruling the country for 60 years, the family is still in search of a candidate for the Prime Minister’s post.

“The Congress does not have the courage to declare Rahul Gandhi as the prime ministerial candidate,” he alleged.

Addressing a gathering in Dharwad, Joshi claimed that if Rahul Gandhi was declared the prime ministerial candidate, the party won’t get votes.

“There is a huge difference between the earlier Gandhis and the present Gandhis. In the present day ‘Gandhi company’, there is no prime ministerial candidate,” he alleged.

“The Congress does not care about the protection of the country. The party gives importance to only power, vote bank and appeasement. They must think about making the country stronger with better Defence policies and economic policies,” he opined.

“Ever since Narendra Modi became the PM, India is becoming stronger. It has proved its might at the global level. Economically it has taken leaps and it is also in the forefront in terms of development. At the global level the country is recognised as Modi’s India,” Joshi claimed.

“During its 60-year rule the Congress got 60,000 km of national highways constructed. But, late PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee got 30,000 kms of national highways constructed in five years. Prime Minister Modi, in 10 years got 60,000 kms of highways constructed. This includes four-lane, six-lane, eight-lane and 10-lane highways,” Joshi claimed.

“Prime Minister Modi is striving towards the welfare of people belonging to all sections and has implemented many schemes to eradicate poverty,” Joshi said.



