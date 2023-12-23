Cong forms Manifesto Committee for 2024 LS polls with Chidambaram as chairman



New Delhi: With just a few months away from crucial Lok Sabha elections, the Congress on Friday formed a 16-member Manifesto Committee with former Union Minister P Chidambaram as its chairman.

In an official communique, Congress General Secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal said: “Congress President (Mallikarjun Kharge) has constituted the Manifesto Committee for the upcoming General Elections 2024 with immediate effect.”

Besides Chidambaram, former Chhattisgarh deputy chief minister T.S. Singh Deo would be the committee’s convenor.

Kharge named Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, senior leaders Anand Sharma, Jairam Ramesh, Shashi Tharoor, Gaikhangam, Gaurav Gogoi, Praveen Chakravarty, Imran Pratapgarhi, K. Raju, Omkar Singh Markam, Ranjeet Ranjan, Jignesh Mevani and Gurdeep Sappal as its members.

On Thursday, during the CWC, Venugopal had also said that soon the parry will finalise the candidates for 2024 Lok Sabha elections.