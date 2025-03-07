Cong govt in Karnataka allocates Rs 51,034 crore for five guarantees

Bengaluru: The Congress-led Karnataka government has announced that it has earmarked Rs 51,034 crore for its flagship five guarantee programmes for the financial year 2025-26.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah made the statement on Friday on the floor of the House while presenting the budget for 2025-26. “We have allocated a budget of Rs. 51,034 crore for guarantees in the current financial year. It should be noted that we managed the guarantees within the prudent fiscal deficit norm of 3 per cent of GSDP and debt – GSDP ratio of 25 per cent for the last two budgets,” CM Siddaramaiah said.

“The budget has made sufficient allocation for all the guarantee schemes. Going beyond the guarantees, we have made a substantially higher allocation for capital expenditure in the budget. We have managed to do this even while keeping the fiscal deficit and total liabilities ratio within prudent fiscal norms and limits mandated by the Karnataka Fiscal Responsibility Act. This accomplishment is a matter of immense pride for this state,” CM Siddaramaiah stated.

“In the previous budget, I had focused on strengthening the state’s economy by maintaining fiscal discipline, allocating adequate funds for public welfare and development projects. I remain committed to the same objective in the 2025-26 budget, striving to further accelerate the state’s growth and prosperity,” CM announced.

The Congress government is providing Rs 2,000 monthly cash incentive through Gruha Laxmi scheme; free power up to 200 watts under the Gruha Jyothi scheme, free 10 kilograms of rice for every member of BPL family under the Anna Bhagya scheme, Rs 3,000 and Rs 1,500 monthly allowance for fresh graduates and diploma holders for two years and Shakti scheme enabling women to travel free across the state in RTC buses.

Earlier, the Karnataka Chief Minister sent out a clear message to continue the guarantees despite the criticism by the opposition and a section of party leaders by announcing that the guarantees are not freebies; they are strategic investments made on economic and social concerns.

The CM said this while presenting the state budget for the financial year 2025-26 at the Legislative Assembly. It was CM Siddaramaiah’s 16th budget, the highest by any leader in the state.

He began the budget presentation with lines from poets Kuvempu and Gopalakrishna Adiga.

He stated, “I am pleased to present the budget for the year 2025-26 before the Assembly. The budget is not merely a lifeless exercise of adding and subtracting numbers. I stand here with the utmost understanding that I carry a huge responsibility of putting forward our promises made to the seven crore people of the state, breathing the hopes of a better life.”

“This budget reaffirms our commitment to fulfil the dreams of every citizen of the state, creating hopes for tomorrow, and honouring our promise to ‘Walk the Talk’. It embodies Mahatma Gandhi’s vision that the welfare of all is achievable through a sustainable and just economy and showcases the government’s dedication to social and economic equality,” CM Siddaramaiah stated.

He further said that the principle of the beast, “Survival of the Fittest” is often referred to as ‘Social Darwinism. On the contrary to this, Babasaheb Dr. B.R. Ambedkar framed our Constitution to build a nation founded with the hope of an equal society built on the foundation of humanity. Behind our Constitution lie the dreams of philosophers like Buddha, Basavanna, Narayana Guru, and others. Inspired by their vision, we are leading the state with unwavering commitment. Our government is firmly resolved to continue securing the foundation of social justice,” he underlined.

“The government has the responsibility to ensure that available resources are accessible to everyone. By balancing economic development with people’s welfare, we are shaping Karnataka’s development model through the concept of Universal Basic Income. Many of the welfare programmes we offer, including the five guarantees, are not merely freebies; I can confidently say that these are strategic investments made on economic and social principles,” he said.

“As Muzaffar Assadi, a renowned scholar of our state, has stated, ‘behind the guarantee schemes lie the suffering of the poor, the violence of poverty, the struggles of women, and the vision of an unequal India’,” he said.

CM Siddaramaiah further stated, “The schemes of the Government of Karnataka are emphatic answers to many social and economic questions raised by various international forums. We have launched welfare programmes with the aim of increasing people’s purchasing power. While advancing the state through women’s empowerment is one of the approaches, we are also making significant efforts to address environmental crises through a ‘green economy’.”

“Our state is at the forefront of renewable energy, promoting environmentally friendly industries, and vigorously recycling and purifying used water — a practice praised by international forums. We prioritize education and health, with our residential schools and hostels providing quality education and food to the largest number of students in the country. We are dedicated to making young people globally skilled by formulating and implementing innovative policies and plans,” he stated.



