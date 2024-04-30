Cong has only one identity, betrayer: PM Modi in Dharashiv



Dharashiv (Maharashtra): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asked if a weak government can make a strong nation and if the Congress government can take India to new heights. He also accused the party of being a betrayer.

“Can a weak government make a strong nation? The Congress has only one identity, i.e. betrayal,’’ said PM Modi in his speech at a campaign rally for NCP nominee, Archana Patil from Dharashiv constituency.

Patil is pitted against the Shiv Sena (UBT) nominee Omraje Nimbalkar.

Stepping up his attack against the Congress party, PM Modi claimed that it had failed to provide water for agriculture.

He said that the Union government took a slew of steps to help farmers and boost agriculture.

In his speech PM Modi countered Nimbalkar’s criticism against the government’s apathy towards soybean farmers.

“Before 2014, the government had procured pulses and oil seeds worth Rs 12,000 crore in 10 years. However, the government through the Minimum Support Price has procured and supplied pulses and oil seeds worth Rs 1.25 lakh crore in 10 years. This is just a trailer as the mission is still to be achieved. The government is resolved to make the country self-sufficient in pulses and oil seeds,” he added.

“The Congress is now eyeing your money and keeping an eye on your wealth. They intend to raid your house and loot half of your wealth. The Congress is preparing to grab mangalsutras and ornaments from women,” PM Modi alleged.

“The Congress also hates India’s heritage. Devotees from all over the country are going to see Lord Ram. The Congress, fake Shiv Sena and fake NCP were invited for the inauguration of the Ram Temple at Ayodhya but did not turn up. Are you going to vote for such people?” asked PM Modi.

He alleged that during the Congress’ rule, terrorists used to attack and run away and at that time, the party used to appeal to the world to save the country.