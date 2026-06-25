Cong launches 40-day nationwide campaign against alleged exam paper leaks, irregularities

Bengaluru: Congress MP Varsha Gaikwad on Thursday announced a nationwide 40-day campaign against alleged examination paper leaks and irregularities in the country’s education system, accusing the NDA government of failing to protect the interests of students.

Addressing a press conference at the Institute of Agricultural Technology on Queens Road in Bengaluru, Gaikwad said the campaign would run from June 25 to August 9 across 28 states and 28 major cities. The initiative follows Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s recent public outreach on education issues and concerns surrounding NEET and other competitive examinations.

Gaikwad said the campaign was not merely about isolated incidents of question paper leaks but reflected a deeper crisis in India’s education and examination system.

“It is not the students who are failing; it is the Education Ministry and the NDA government that are failing. Due to their failures, lakhs of students are facing immense difficulties,” she said.

The Congress leader alleged that recurring paper leaks, examination irregularities and corruption had shaken students’ confidence in the system. As part of the campaign, Congress workers, Youth Congress and NSUI members will interact with students, distribute pamphlets and collect feedback on issues affecting the education sector.

She said Congress would raise students’ concerns before the Union Education Ministry and the Prime Minister and push for reforms in the examination system.

Gaikwad announced that a Students’ Yatra would be held on August 1, followed by a ‘Chalo Delhi’ march and a major protest in the national capital on August 9. She said students’ voices would be taken to Parliament during the upcoming session.

The Congress MP outlined three key demands: the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, action against officials allegedly responsible for examination irregularities, and a comprehensive overhaul of the examination system, from question paper preparation and printing to transportation and the conduct of examinations.

Citing reports on paper leaks, Gaikwad claimed that nearly 89 examinations had been affected by leaks over the past decade, resulting in several re-examinations and cancellations. She also alleged that multiple recruitment examinations had been cancelled across states due to irregularities.

State Youth Congress President Manjunath Gowda echoed the concerns, saying repeated paper leaks were causing severe mental stress to students and their families. He alleged that the National Testing Agency (NTA) was mired in controversy and criticised the Centre for failing to ensure accountability.

Gowda said an all-party and all student organisations’ consultation would be held to build a broader movement against examination malpractices. He added that awareness campaigns would be be conducted in colleges and universities across Karnataka.

The press conference was attended by Congress Media and Communications Department Chairman Ramesh Babu, NSUI State Vice-President Jayendra Shahi and Youth Congress Legal Cell President Sridhar Jadhav.



