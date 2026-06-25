Historic consensus by 3 states to protect farmers’ interests in Tungabhadra Basin: K’taka CM Shivakumar

Koppal (Karnataka): Karnataka Chief Minister, D.K. Shivakumar, on Thursday described as a “historic consensus decision” the agreement reached by Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to safeguard the interests of farmers dependent on the Tungabhadra river basin.

Speaking after inaugurating 33 newly-installed spillway gates of the Tungabhadra Reservoir at Munirabad in Koppal district, CM Shivakumar said the three states had come together to ensure the long-term protection of the dam and the farming communities that rely on its waters.

Calling the occasion a landmark moment for South India, the Chief Minister recalled the crisis that emerged when the reservoir’s 19th gate was washed away last year.

“When the 19th gate broke off, district in-charge minister Shivaraj Tangadagi and officials contacted me at midnight, expressing concern that the dam was under threat. I visited the site the very next morning and consulted experts. Within a week, the damaged gate was replaced, protecting the interests of farmers across the region,” he said.

CM Shivakumar noted that despite criticism from Opposition parties following the incident, the government acted swiftly to address the challenge. He said the state government subsequently decided to replace all 33 spillway gates to strengthen the dam’s safety and operational efficiency.

“God has given us the opportunity to protect the farmers of three states. Earlier, I served as Irrigation Minister and today I am Chief Minister. But I remain a servant of the people and a member of your family,” he said.

Emphasising the significance of interstate cooperation, Shivakumar said the chief ministers of Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana had united under the leadership of Union Jal Shakti Minister C.R. Patil to secure the future of the reservoir.

“There is a saying that those who forget history cannot create history. Today, under the leadership of Union Minister for Jal Shakti C.R. Patil, the chief ministers of three states have created history by coming together to protect the Tungabhadra Dam and the interests of farmers,” he said.

The Chief Minister revealed that leaders of the three states held extensive discussions on measures to preserve water resources, including proposals to save 33 TMC of water in the reservoir, construct the Navali parallel reservoir and undertake de-silting works.

“After a detailed discussion lasting more than an hour, we arrived at a consensus decision. The Union Jal Shakti Minister will announce the details. This agreement will be remembered as a historic milestone in India’s irrigation and federal governance systems,” he said.

Referring to the slogan “Our Water, Our Right,” CM Shivakumar said the states had jointly taken a historic decision aimed at protecting farmers and ensuring sustainable water management in the region.

The Chief Minister also recounted the history of the Tungabhadra project, noting that the concept of a reservoir on the river was first proposed in 1860 by British engineer Sir Arthur Cotton. Construction began in 1949 and the project later became one of the most significant irrigation assets in southern India.

Highlighting the importance of agriculture, CM Shivakumar said farmers work without salaries, promotions, pensions or retirement benefits, yet continue to feed the nation.

“With your blessings, we have taken a firm decision to protect the lives of farmers and preserve this rice bowl region. Safeguarding the interests of those who produce food for the country remains our highest priority,” he said.