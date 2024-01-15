Cong LS election committee meeting in B’luru on Jan 19: Shivakumar

Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Monday said that a meeting of the Lok Sabha election committee will be held on January 19 in Bengaluru followed by a party workers convention on January 21 in Mangaluru.

“The Lok Sabha election committee meeting will take place at Indira Bhavan on January 19. The meeting will be attended by observers from Delhi. The list of potential candidates given by the district in-charge ministers will be discussed as the list of candidates needs to be finalized. The AICC President will attend the Congress party workers’ mega convention in Mangaluru on January 21,” the Deputy Chief Minister told media persons at his Sadashivanagar residence.

Asked if the Congress will announce the list of appointments to Boards and Corporations as a Sankranthi gift, he said that the list of appointments to Boards and Corporations can be out at any moment.

“There is no question of delaying the appointments. All promises made during elections regarding roles for party workers will be fulfilled,” the Deputy Chief Minister said.

Responding to a query on the controversial comments by BJP MP Anantkumar Hegde, he said that no one with a sane mind will talk like this.

“It is a good thing that his leaders have understood what he said was wrong. Anantkumar Hegde has to take care of his health,” the Deputy Chief Minister said.