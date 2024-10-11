Cong misused Navratri festival for political gains: K’taka BJP chief

Bengaluru: The Karnataka BJP slammed the Congress government in the state on Friday, saying it “misused” the Navratri festival for political gains.

State Department of Information and Broadcasting released a poster with the caption “Victory of truth against evil forces and prayer to protect the government from the forces which are trying to destabilise it.”

In a post on social media platform X, State BJP President B. Y. Vijayendra wrote, “Navaratri, dedicated to worshipping the nine incarnations of Goddess Durga, has been misused by corrupt Chief Minister and Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scam prime accused, Siddaramaiah, for his political gains, which is unforgivable.”

“CM Siddaramaiah, by issuing such advertisements, the sins and corrupt acts you have committed will not be forgiven. Lord Rama represents truth, but CM Siddaramaiah embodies cosmic falsehood. Lord Rama distanced himself from Sita to search for truth. If you (Siddaramaiah) wish to walk that path, you should resign from the Chief Minister’s post and allow an investigation for truth-seeking,” Vijayendra said.

The poster said, “Let the goddess Chamundeshwari contain forces that are trying to destabilise the Karnataka government through deceit and wrong path.”

It said communal violence, social stigmas, evil deeds, subversiveness, provocation, unrest, propaganda, lies and slander should be eliminated on Navratri.

“Communal clashes will have to be contained through peace and brotherhood, social stigmas through scientific knowledge, and breach of peace through destroying those who disturb the peace and evil deeds by stringent punishment. Subversiveness by courage, unrest through the law-and-order system; provocation through destroying those who provoke; false propaganda by taking out from its roots and slander by initiating action against them,” it said.

The poster contained the photos of goddess Chamundeshwari, CM Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar.



