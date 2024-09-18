Cong opposes ‘One Nation, One Election’ due to PM Modi’s fear: K’taka LoP

Bengaluru: Karnataka Leader of the Opposition (LoP) R. Ashoka on Wednesday welcomed the Union government initiative to implement the ‘One Nation, One Election and criticised Congress for opposing the initiative, saying that their opposition is due to the allegedly fear of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“I welcome the steps taken by the Union government. Congress is opposing this move due to their fear of PM Modi. This will save taxpayers money. When elections for local bodies, state assemblies, and the Lok Sabha are held at different times, the Model Code of Conduct is repeatedly enforced, delaying government work and preventing proper implementation of plans. This new system will eliminate those issues,” the LoP said while talking to the media persons at the BJP office.

Ashoka added: “It is natural for Congress and Communist parties to oppose such a move. They are afraid that simultaneous elections for the Lok Sabha and state assemblies will cause problems for them. Above all, they fear PM Modi. This measure will allow the Prime Minister and Chief Ministers to complete their full five-year term. From that perspective, it’s a good step.”

He further criticised Congress, saying, “There are no leaders in Congress who are equal to PM Modi. Rahul Gandhi does not know how to speak, nor how to make decisions. He behaves like a child, and his lack of wisdom is evident from his actions.

He said that the Karnataka government is unstable, and to divert attention from that, they are criticising PM Modi’s government. “PM Modi will definitely complete his five-year term and will continue as Prime Minister even after that,” he said.

Ashoka remarked, “Congress doesn’t even have the strength to declare who their Prime Minister candidate would be. In such a situation, they shouldn’t criticise the Union government. Rahul Gandhi went abroad and spoke about the Constitution and reservations. Such discussions should happen within the country, not by belittling India abroad,” he stressed.