Cong posters display ‘distorted’ India map in Belagavi, BJP says vile act for appeasement politics

Belagavi: Karnataka BJP has slammed Congress over the display of posters depicting a distorted map of India at the venue of the centenary celebrations of the INC’s 1924 session in Belagavi, saying that it shows utter disrespect for India’s sovereignty and is shameful.

Taking to social media handle X on Thursday, the BJP said, “Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) has been handed over to Pakistan by the Indian National Congress – Karnataka! It is truly an act of treason that Congress members have distorted India’s map in the name of Gandhi Bharat. The banners displayed in Belagavi stand as proof that Congress is “ready” to engage in any vile act for personal gain and appeasement politics. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, please immediately remove these controversial banners and take action against the traitors who distorted the map of India.”

“The Karnataka Congress has shown utter disrespect for India’s sovereignty by displaying a distorted map at their Belagavi event, portraying Kashmir as part of Pakistan. All this just to appease their vote bank. This is shameful,” the BJP said.

The Congress party is celebrating the centenary event of Mahatma Gandhi taking over as the Congress President in a session held at Belagavi in 1924 to launch the Independence struggle. The grand old party is geared up for mega celebrations scheduled to be held on December 26 and 27.

The party is holding a ‘Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan’ rally along with the extended Congress Working Committee meeting as part of centenary celebrations in two days.

The Congress has declared the area where Mahatma Gandhi presided at the historical INC meeting in Belagavi as the Mahatma Gandhi Nagar. On December 26, the Congress Working Committee meeting will be held near Gandhi Well, also known as Pampa Sarovar.

In 1924, during the Belagavi Congress session, Mahatma Gandhi presided over the event. Karnataka leaders Gangadhar Deshpande and former PM late Jawahar Lal Nehru, then the Congress General Secretaries, organised that session in Belagavi on an 80-acre ground. Presently, the Congress is conducting the working committee meeting in the same location.

Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Congress MPs Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Sonia Gandhi, members of the party’s working committee, current and former Chief Ministers from various states, leaders of legislative parties, State Congress Committee presidents, MPs, MLAs, party workers from across the state, and the general public are participating in the event.

The records of the 1924 session have been collected and the party has announced that a book will be released in this regard on December 26.

On December 26 at 10 a.m., Mahatma Gandhi’s statue will be unveiled at Veer Soudha followed by a photo exhibition. At 10.45 a.m., a Khadi fair will be inaugurated. At 11.15 a.m., the unveiling of the Gangadhar Deshpande memorial and the inauguration of the photo exhibition will be held.

At 3 p.m., the working committee meeting will begin, followed by a dinner hosted by the Congress President at 7 p.m.

On December 27, at 10.30 a.m., the statue of Gandhi at Suvarna Soudha will be unveiled by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and the LoP Rahul Gandhi.



