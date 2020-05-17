Spread the love



















Congress arranges bus for migrants, but waits for UP nod

New Delhi: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has arranged 500 buses to take migrants from Rajasthan’s Alwar and Bharatpur to other parts of the country, but the congress says they did not get permission from the UP government to enter into the state.

The buses have to reach Bahaj Goverdhan border on way to Mathura and it is said that migrant labourers are in the bus.

On Saturday, Priyanka Gandhi wrote to chief minister Yogi Adityanath for permission to ply 1000 buses for the migrants after tragic accident in Auriyya in which 24 migrants lost their lives.

Priyanka Gandhi, who is also in charge of party affairs in eastern Uttar Pradesh, said that the Congress will bear the cost of these chartered buses at a time when the migrants are finding it tough to return home safely.

“Lakhs of workers are trying to get back to their homes while walking from various parts of the country and there are not enough arrangements made for them. We wish to operate 500 buses each from Ghazipur and Noida borders,” Priyanka Gandhi said in the letter to Yogi Adityanath.

She asserted that the “nation-builders cannot be left to fend for themselves in such times”.

