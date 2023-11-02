Congress infighting has worsened in K’taka: Yediyurappa



Bengaluru: Former Karnataka chief minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Thursday said that infighting between the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar has worsened.

Addressing media persons at BJP headquarters in Bengaluru, Yediyurappa said that the dinner meeting called by the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is to contain the Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar and put an end to troubles caused by him in the state government.

“The transfer lobby has continued under this government while the IT raids have proved that the corruption is rampant in this Congress government. The raids have also confirmed that state government is a loot government. To hide failures, the Central government is blamed. Since the state is an ATM for Congress, the Central leaders are visiting Karnataka,” Yediyurappa said.

AICC General Secretaries Randeep Singh Surjewala and K.C. Venugopal had visited the state to set the target for elections. The Chief Minister is losing control of the administration. Barring Shakti free travel scheme, all other guarantee schemes have not even reached to the half of the beneficiaries, he said.

They announced free power and increased the power tariff. If this trend continues, BJP will take up state-wide agitation. “We had given them six months but there is no improvement. The government is literally struggling to fulfill the guarantees. Neither the Chief Minister nor any other minister has visited the drought prone areas. MLAs were supposed to get Rs 2 crores funds during drought but only Rs 50 lakh was released. The SC-ST grants has also not been released,” Yediyurappa said.

Yediyurappa said that there is a delay in the appointment of Leader of the Opposition (LoP) and BJP State President. “We have requested the Central leadership to make the appointments at earliest. Before the winter assembly session, the leaders will be appointed,” he said.

On ‘Operation Lotus’, Yediyurappa said that making these allegations are not correct. “Let them order a probe. As an opposition party, we have a responsibility and will undertake a state-wide tour,” he said.

Slamming the Chief Minister for attacking the Central government alleging step-motherly treatment to Karnataka state, Yediyurappa said that criticising PM Modi has become a habit of Chief Minister. NDRF has released Rs 12,784 crore, SDRF has also released funds. Barring central schemes, Rs 5.23 lakh crore has been given to Karnataka.

“The Central government had released Rs 37 lakh crore for construction of roads and Rs 47,200 crores for national highways. Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway has also been dedicated and Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway is under construction. Rs 3,700 crore is given for state rail projects by the centre. Rs 400 crore is given for Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project, funds have been released for Metro Phase 2 and 3 projects. PM Modi is carrying out work without bringing politics. But, the Chief Minister has made criticising PM Modi his job,” Yediyurappa said.



