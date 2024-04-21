Congress is in grip of ‘Urban Naxals’: PM Modi

Jaipur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that Congress is in the “grip” of “Urban Naxals” and is “trapped” in the “clutches” of Leftists.

“Those who are leaving Congress these days tell us one thing. They say that Congress is now under the control of Urban Naxals. Congress is trapped in the clutches of the Leftists,” PM Modi said while addressing an election gathering in Banswara in support of BJP candidate Mahendrajit Singh Malviya.

PM Modi said that if the Congress government is formed at the Centre again then everyone’s property will be surveyed and then distributed to those who have more children and to the infiltrators.

“Do you agree that your hard-earned money should be given to infiltrators? Will you accept this,” PM Modi asked.

Attacking Congress, over its tagline “Mohabbat Ki Dukaan”, PM Modi said that there is fear, hunger and corruption which is being sold in Congress’ shops.

On the Congress-BAP alliance, PM Modi said that Congress workers are going door-to-door to every house in Banswara, saying ‘don’t vote for Congress.’

“People of Banswara Dungarpur have known me since I was in Gujarat for 13 years. I am more like a family member to you. You have known me for the last 23 years. You also know the work my government has done in the last 10 years. How can you hand over the nation to someone who has no track record?” PM Modi asked.

He said that Congress deprived the Vagad area of roads, rail and other connectivity.

“It is Modi’s guarantee to provide you with all facilities. We have started work to connect Banswara via the Dungarpur-Ratlam railway line. These were the works which were left in the doldrums by the Congress government. After June 4, these tasks will be taken up at a fast pace,” PM Modi said.

He said that corruption has become the basic “mannerism” of Congress.

He also accused Congress of intimidating the Dalits, tribals and minorities and said that Congress is spreading fear among the country’s minorities.

“They are spreading all kinds of lies about democracy, Constitution, and reservation. They want to spread lies and fear among the minority. India has however moved ahead of fear, hence their lies will not work,” PM Modi said.