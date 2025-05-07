Congress must clarify whether it stands with India or Pakistan: Karnataka BJP on peace message

Bengaluru: Slamming the Karnataka Congress unit for posting a peace message in the backdrop of the launch of ‘Operation Sindoor’, the state BJP has questioned whether the party stands with India or supports Pakistan.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, BJP state President B.Y. Vijayendra said, “At this critical juncture, the Karnataka unit of the Congress party posted on social media that ‘Peace is the strongest weapon of humankind’, quoting Mahatma Gandhi. They should be ashamed. I ask Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar, and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, to clarify their stand.”

“They must explain the intent behind the social media post. Are they on the side of India, or do they support terrorists and Pakistan?” he questioned.

He emphasised that such statements at this sensitive time do not bring dignity to the Congress party. “They must apologise to the people of the country immediately,” he urged.

Speaking on ‘Operation Sindoor’, Vijayendra referred to the killing of 26 people in the Pahalgam terror attack in Kashmir. “The entire country was outraged by the incident. Every Indian citizen believed that this act should be avenged. People also felt that terrorist organisations and the country of Pakistan must be taught a lesson.”

He added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had consistently assured the nation that the terror attack would not be forgotten and that terrorists would not be spared.

“In the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, strikes were carried out in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK). In Pakistan, strikes targeted locations, including hideouts in PoK. Every Indian today feels proud and elated about the action taken by the Indian armed forces,” he stated.

“At this time, we must all stand in support of our soldiers and armed forces. I especially appeal to BJP workers and the people of Karnataka to offer special prayers at temples. We must boost the morale of our soldiers,” Vijayendra emphasised.

He also noted that the BJP had taken up the final phase of the Janakrosh Yatra in the state. “Today, the yatra will be held in Kolar, and later it was planned in Tumakuru and other cities. However, given the war-like situation between India and Pakistan, all Indians must stay united. With this intention, we are conducting only the Kolar event today and postponing all other Janakrosh Yatra programmes,” he said.

Responding to a question, Vijayendra remarked, “Kashmir has witnessed the massacre of Hindus, and our armed forces have also suffered great losses. Every Indian has long aspired that Pakistan must be taught a lesson, even if it leads to the eventuality of war.”

“This process has now begun. Every Indian understands the need to remain united. The mock drills that are beginning across the country today will receive full cooperation from the people — there is no doubt about that,” he concluded.



