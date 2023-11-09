Congress promises caste census in Telangana in six months, fair quota for BCs



Hyderabad: The Congress on Thursday promised that if voted to power in Telangana, it will conduct a caste census within six months and ensure fair reservation for all backward classes, including minorities, in jobs, education, and government welfare schemes.

The party has also promised to double minorities welfare budget to Rs 4,000 crore along with a dedicated minorities sub-plan.

The party on Thursday released the minority declaration at a programme attended by senior leader and former union minister Salman Khursheed, MP and Congress Minority Department national Chairman Imran Pratapgarhi, Telangana state President A. Revanth Reddy, state Working President and former Indian cricket captain Mohammed Azharuddin, former state minister Mohammed Ali Shabbir, state Vice President Zafar Javeed and other leaders

The party has assured that it will provide Rs 1,000 crore annually to facilitate subsidised loans for jobless minority youth and women. It also promised financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh to minority youth completing M. Phil and Ph.D under Abdul Kalam Taufa-e-Taleem Scheme.

Students completing post-graduation will get Rs.1 lakh each while Rs 25,000 will be given for graduation, Rs 15,000 for intermediate and Rs 10,000 for Class 10.

The Congress promised monthly honorarium of Rs 10,000 to Rs 12,000 for priests from all religions including imams, muezzins, khadims, pastors, and granthis.

The Telangana State Minorities Commission Act, 1998 will be amended to make it a permanent body. The annual report of the Commission will be tabled in the state legislature to make suitable changes for minorities welfare.

If voted to power, the Congress will also digitize land and property records of Waqf Board. Encroached properties of the Waqf Board will be reclaimed and re-registered. It assured a house site and Rs 5 lakh for construction of houses for all houseless minority families under Indiramma Indlu Scheme.

The government will also provide Rs 1.60 lakh to newly-wed couples of Muslims, Christians, Sikhs and other minorities.

The Congress also promised to revitalise SETWIN and skill development training, and transform the Quli Qutub Shah Urban Development Authority (QQSUDA) to develop infrastructure in the old city of Hyderabad.