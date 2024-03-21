Congress Releases 2nd List of Candidates: JP Hegde for Udupi and Padmaraj for DK

Bengaluru: The Congress Election Committee which met in Delhi to finalise the names of the candidates for the Lok Sabha elections has succeeded in finalising the names for 17 Constituencies of the remaining 21 constituencies.

AICC president Mallikarjuna Kharge presided over the meeting and discussed the selection of candidates for the 21 constituencies. However, it is known that the selection of candidates for the four constituencies of Kolar, Chikkaballapur, Chamarajanagar and Bellary has not yet been finalised.

Tickets for the 17 constituencies were finalized during the CEC meeting attended by AICC leader Sonia Gandhi, state in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala, CM Siddaramaiah and DyCM DK Shivakumar. The Congress candidates were already announced in the first list for the 7 constituencies of the state.

It is known that the children of five ministers’ are also included in the list. Lakshmi Hebbalakkar’s son, Mrinal and Satish Jarakiholi’s daughter Priyanka from Chikkodi have been given a ticket from Belgaum, while Samyukta Patil, daughter of Minister Sivananda Patil, has been given a ticket from Bagalkot. Shyamanur Shivshankarappa’s daughter-in-law Prabha Mallikarjuna from Davanagere and Minister Ramalinga Reddy’s daughter Soumya Reddy from Bangalore South have also got the ticket.



