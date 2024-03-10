Congress to contest on 9 Lok Sabha seats in TN, seats to be discussed later



Chennai: The Congress on Saturday finalised its seat-sharing alliance with the DMK in Tamil Nadu, with the former contesting on nine seats from the state and one lone seat from the Union Terrritory of Puducherry.

However, the seats which the Congress would contest are still not finalised. The possibility of the party being allocated three new seats is high.

Other than the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) President Selvaperunthagai, AICC General Secretary (Organisation) K.C. Venugopal and senior Congress leader Mukul Wasnik were present during the discusions held at DMK headquarters, Anna Arivalayam. DMK President and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, M.K. Stalin was also present in the meeting.

Venugopal while speaking to mediapersons said, “The INDIA bloc alliance will win all the seats in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.”

“Tamil Nadu will set the agenda and model for the country and divisive forces will fail here,” he added.

The DMK has already formed its coalition allocating two seats each to the CPI-M, CPI and VCK as well as one seat each to Indian Union Muslim League and the Kongunadu Makkal Desiya Katchi (KMDK).