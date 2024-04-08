Congress upset over construction of Ram Mandir, says PM Modi at rally in Chhattisgarh

Raipur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched a scathing attack at the Congress for turning down the invitation to attend the January 22 Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, while criticising the grand old party over its “appeasement tactics”.

Addressing a rally at Bastar Lok Sabha constituency in Chhattisgarh, PM Modi said: “The dream (Ram Mandir construction) came true after 500 years. It is natural for the people of Chhattisgarh to be happy, as it is the home of Lord Ram’s maternal grandparents. But the Congress and the INDIA bloc are angry over the construction of Ram Mandir.”

PM Modi also took a potshot at the Nehru-Gandhi family, saying “the royal family of Congress rejected the invite for Ram Mandir’s Pran Pratishtha”. “The Congress leaders, who termed this decision wrong, were removed from the party. It shows that the Congress can cross any limit for appeasement,” he added.

PM Modi said the Opposition was in fear as his government had decided not to compromise with corruption.

“After Independence, the Congress thought that it had the license to loot the country,” he said.

Addressing a massive gathering of people at the rally, PM Modi said they (Opposition) will abuse him because he has shut their shops.

“So who will protect me? The crores of people… my countrymen, my mothers, and sisters have become my ‘raksha kavach’ today,” PM Modi said.

Continuing his criticism of the Congress, PM Modi said the party has always played politics of appeasement and used tribals for its own politics.

“The tribal community was always insulted by the Congress, but the daughter of the same tribal community is the President of the country today. The BJP has also given the first tribal Chief Minister to Chhattisgarh,” PM Modi said.

Polling for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections will be held in Chhattisgarh in three phases.

The first phase of polling in the state is on April 19, while the second and third phases will be held on April 26 and May 7, respectively.