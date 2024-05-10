Congress will win from both Amethi and Raebareli: KC Venugopal



Thiruvananthapuram: AICC General Secretary (Organisation) K. C. Venugopal, on Friday, said that the Congress party will win from both Amethi and Raebareli seats in Uttar Pradesh.

“I have been to both the constituencies and the response is hugely positive. The Congress party will win from both the seats,” said Venugopal.

“K. L. Sharma, contesting as the Congress candidate from Amethi, is a person who knows both these constituencies like the back of his palm, as for the past 35 years, he has been working there,” added Venugopal.

“The reason Rahul is contesting from Raebareli is on account of the deep-rooted emotional attachment he has with that constituency. At the appropriate time, he will take the call after interacting with people from the two constituencies,” said Venugopal.

“We have seen in the past leaders that like Modi, Vajpayee, Advani and Indira Gandhi contesting from more than one seat and hence, there is nothing wrong in Rahul contesting from two seats,” he added.

Venugopal, after taking over as Organisation General Secretary, has been the closest aide of Rahul Gandhi.

Despite having two more years of his present term in the Upper House, Venugopal decided to contest the Alappuzha Lok Sabha seat, after Rahul wanted him to retain his seat which he won in 2009 and 2014.

For the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Venugopal decided to keep away from the contest and that was the only seat that the Congress-led UDF lost then.