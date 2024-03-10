Conspiracy to deprive me of ticket: Shobha Karandlaje

Belagavi: Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje has alleged that a conspiracy was being hatched in her constituency to deprive her of the party ticket in the Lok Sabha election

Speaking to presspersons in Belagavi on Saturday, Karandlaje said that in Udupi-Chikkamagaluru constituency, several leaders were conspiring against her. “However when such opposition is witnessed, our leaders collect information about us. The opposition has benefitted me as they now know what I have done in my constituency. Otherwise they would have just said that Shobha is doing good job and also working for the party,” she said.

She said that the leaders were not collecting information on the reasons for the opposition for her candidature and this would help in bringing out her real work and personality. “I have full faith in the high command and I am sure that ticket will be issued based on work,” she said.

On reports about some incumbent MPs might be denied ticket, she said that they had no such information. It was natural that aspirants seek ticket from the winning party. Party workers who had worked for the party for several years had the right to seek party ticket, she said.