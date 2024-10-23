Constable to the Rescue! Manshida Banu’s Heroic Act Saves Life in Mangaluru

Mangalorean News Desk
Mangaluru: A woman constable has demonstrated timely action by taking a seriously injured person to the hospital on her scooter following a road accident that occurred in the city this morning.

The accident took place around 3:40 AM on October 23, near the KPT area, involving a pickup truck and a container lorry.

In this incident, a cleaner sustained serious injury and was lying in a pool of blood. Upon receiving the information, woman police constable Manshida Banu from the Kadri police station rushed to the scene and took the injured person to a private hospital on her scooter.

Mangaluru City Police Commissioner Anupam Agrawal shared this information on the official ‘X’ account of the Commissionerate, praising Constable Manshida Banu for her promptness.


