Cop killed in Madhya Pradesh as speeding vehicle runs him over



Bhopal: A policeman was killed on Thursday after a speeding vehicle hit him at a checkpoint in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhindwara district, an official said.

The deceased police personnel has been identified as Naresh Sharma (52). He was posted as Assistant Sub Inspector at Mahuljhir police station in Chhindwara.

When a pick-up vehicle driver was signalled to stop at the checkpost, instead of slowing down, he accelerated, hit Naresh Sharma and fled.

Sharma was rushed to a nearby hospital, and he succumbed to his grievous injuries.

“The driver of the pick-up vehicle increased the speed on noticing the police at the checkpoint near a petrol pump. He drove through the barricades placed on the road while fleeing. He was arrested later,” Chhindwara Superintendent of Police, Vinayak Varma said.

The government is yet to announce compensation to the deceased’s family.

Meanwhile, the opposition Congress has criticised the ruling BJP in the state over the law and order situation.

Madhya Pradesh Congress’ media in-charge K. K. Mishra said the driver had filled fuel from a petrol pump near the checkpoint and fled without paying.