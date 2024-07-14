Copa America 2024: Argentina legend Messi hails ‘dynamic’ Colombia ahead of final

Buenos Aires (Argentina): Argentina captain Lionel Messi noted that Colombia will pose a formidable test when the two teams meet in the Copa America final at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey in the USA on Sunday. Colombia is unbeaten in the past 28 matches and earned a place in the final by defeating Uruguay 1-0 in the semifinal, despite playing for more than half the match with only 10 men.

“We were able to watch the Uruguay-Colombia match,” Messi said. “We knew that either one of the teams [Uruguay or Colombia] was going to be very difficult.”

“There’s a reason Colombia hasn’t lost for so long. It’s a team that has very good players. They are very intense, with fast and dynamic players in attack,” the Argentina star was quoted as saying.

Argentina are vying to become the first team in history to successfully defend their Copa America crown while holding the World Cup title, reports Xinhua.

Sunday’s duel at New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium also added meaning for the Albiceleste given it will be the last international appearance of winger Angel Di Maria.

“Finals are something else, but we’re feeling good and calm, as we have been throughout the whole tournament,” Messi said. “We’re enjoying everything that is happening and focusing on the final.”