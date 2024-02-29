Cops booked for assaulting lawyers in Lucknow



Lucknow: Eight identified and some unidentified policemen posted at Vibhuti Khand police station in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh’s state capital, have been booked for allegedly assaulting a group of lawyers and injuring them at the Summit building, police said.

The FIR was registered at the same police station where the police officers are posted.

“The incident had taken place on February 23. However, the FIR was registered on February 28 under IPC sections 147 (rioting), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 325 (hurt) and 504 (insult),” said the copy of the FIR.

The group of lawyers had earlier protested at the police station a few days back, demanding action against the police officers.