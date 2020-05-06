Spread the love



















Corona cases spike in Badami, Karnataka tally at 692



Bengaluru: Nineteen new COVID-19 positive cases have emerged, including 13 from Badami in Bagalkote alone in the past 19 hours, raising Karnataka’s tally to 692, an official said on Wednesday.

“Till date, 692 Covid positive cases have been confirmed. This includes 29 deaths and 345 discharges,” said a health official.

After two days of Covid-19 cases spike in Davangere, Badami has emerged as the new point with 13 cases.

All the 13 Badami cases were contacts of positive case 607, a 23-year-old woman from the same place who was admitted in a Dharwad hospital and was also being investigated for Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI).

On adding the new cases, Bagalkote is currently battling 47 patients, breaching Davangere’s 44 cases but has recorded only one death hitherto.

Badami is 451 km northwest of Bengaluru.

No new Covid deaths has surfaced in the past 19 hours.

Other cases emerged from Dakshina Kannada 3, Bengaluru Urban 2 and Kalaburagi 1. Among the new cases, 10 were men and nine women, including five children below 16.

Except one case with Influenza Like Illness (ILI), all others were contacts of earlier cases.

In the past 19 hours, 14 people got discharged from the designated hospitals.