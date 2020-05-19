Spread the love



















Corona positive cases rise to 978 in Odisha



Bhubaneswar: The COVID-19 tally in Odisha saw an addition of 102 more cases raising the total number of positive cases in the state to 978, said the health department on Tuesday.

The death toll increased to five after a 75-year-old male from Cuttack died due to the deadly virus.

“Sorry to inform that a 75-year-old patient of Cuttack suffering from severe comorbidities and chronic pulmonary disease was admitted to AIIMS Bhubaneswar Emergency and unfortunately passed away within a few hours. He was later tested and found to be positive for #COVID19,” tweeted the health department.

With this, the active cases in the state stood at 696 while 277 persons have recovered so far.

Meanwhile, the state has achieved the one lakh milestone in COVID-19 testing. “1,00,302 samples have been tested till Monday,” said the health department.

