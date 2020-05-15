Spread the love



















Coronavirus: Karnataka govt announces third economic package worth Rs 512 crore

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa announced a third economic package worth Rs 512 crore on Friday to assist maize farmers and give an incentive to ASHA workers.

Maize farmers have been suffering because of low prices for their produce. As a result, the government has decided to give a compensation of Rs 5,000 each to around 10 lakh farmers and Rs 3,000 each as an incentive to 40,250 ASHA workers. While compensation to maize farmers will cost Rs 500 crore to state exchequer, the incentive for ASHA workers will be worth Rs 12.5 crore.

The government had initially announced an economic stimulus package of Rs 1,610 crore, followed by Rs 162 crore relief package announced on Thursday.

“We have taken the decision to announce package despite financial constraints,” he said. In the coming days, the government will initiate more measures to assist farmers, Yediyurappa said.

The chief minister also defended the amendments to APMC Act, saying that it would ensure a competitive market to farmers. Private markets have been in existence since 2007, he said, adding that the government would not allow farmers to be cheated under his watch.

