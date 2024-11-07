Countdown Begins for Konkan Yuva’s Traditional Family Sports Fest ‘Khel Mhel – 2024 (Season 3)’

Sharjah, UAE: The excitement is building as Konkan Yuva announces the much-anticipated return of its traditional family sports fest, Khel Mhel – 2024 (Season 3) “Revecha Uskyar Mathiyecho Khel,” scheduled for Sunday, November 10, 2024, at the Wanderers Sports Club in Sharjah, from 8:00 AM to 8:00 PM. This vibrant sports extravaganza promises a day packed with fun, excitement, and community spirit, specifically tailored for the Konkani Catholic community in the UAE.

About Konkan Yuva:

Founded in February 2005, Konkan Yuva has been committed to providing a “home away from home” for Konkani youth in the UAE. Guided by the spiritual leaders at St. Mary’s Church, Dubai, the organization has hosted numerous events that have fostered connection and celebration within the community.

Khel Mhel 2024: A Day of Fun and Unity

Under the theme “Revecha Uskyar Mathiyecho Khel,” Khel Mhel 2024 will showcase beloved childhood games, fostering a sense of nostalgia while bringing the Konkani community together. Attendees can look forward to a full day of entertainment, including a brass band, music, food stalls, and exciting games, all designed to celebrate togetherness.

With free entry for all attendees and an expected turnout of over 2,000, Khel Mhel 2024 is set to be a landmark event in the Konkani community calendar. Join us for a day filled with joy, laughter, and unforgettable memories!

Inauguration: Kicking off at 8:00 AM, featuring the Chief Guest and escorted by a lively brass band and 32 teams will proudly participate in a grand March Past, celebrating the theme“Amso Ganv – Amchi Samkriti” (Our Land, Our Culture). This colorful display will emphasize unity and heritage within the Konkani community.

Sports Events: Participants will enjoy nostalgic games such as Tug of War, Moonwalk, Relay Races, Dumbe Challenge, Human Caterpillar, Build The Pyramid, Soppu Ata (Dog & the Bone), and Stick Walk Relay. Each game is crafted to evoke nostalgia and foster camaraderie among participants, ensuring a fun-filled day for everyone involved!

Main Event: 32 enthusiastic teams and over 480 players age 18 & above will compete for the coveted trophy, ensuring a vibrant mix of talent with mandatory inclusion of 7 men and 7 women per team. Participants can look forward to an exciting array of games that promise to engage and entertain.

The participating teams include:

The Googlys, Club Magic, Morning Star, Leyton Tigers, Team Shalom, Namma Kudla, Dream Star, Team Titans, Kinnigoli Friends, United Angelore, Rolex Shalom, Friends Dubai, United Loretto Friends(ULF), SMKV Stars, Leyton Shipping Team AB, JAKC, Loretto Friends, Merit Freight, Tru Events Team AB, Our Cluster, Flyway Mathikatte united, Globelink West Star Shipping, Resort Supplies Dubai, Mogarnad, Aces, Team Sunshine, Mangalore Lions, Storm Bringers, Team Amigos, Kudla Maniacs, Amchi Mangis, DIP United.

Mini Khel Mhel 2024

On the same day, an exciting event for kids under 18, Mini Khel Mhel 2024 offers a chance for young participants to step away from screens and enjoy outdoor fun. The event features three age categories (Below 8 years, 9 to 13 years, and 14 to 17 years), with around 3 different games in each category and over 200 kids already registered.

Entertainment and Food Fiesta

To keep everyone entertained, engaging emcees Mr Vernon D’Souza, Mr. Uttam Menezes, Mr. Roshan D’Silva along with DJ Wilson & DJ Norman will keep the atmosphere lively.

Food Fiesta:

Udupi Restaurant and Coastal Butlers serving delicious Mangalorean cuisine. Additional vendors offering chats, momos by Coastal Delicacies Restaurant; mocktails, sweet corn, and popcorn by New Era; fresh juices by Kudla Restaurant, also and refreshing coconut and watermelon stalls.

Fancy Fete: The Fancy Fete is set to be a highlight of Khel Mhel 2024, offering a vibrant array of fun activities and engaging games that promise to keep everyone entertained. Here’s what you can expect: Car Race, Cola Ke Gala, Hit the Devil, Hold the Brick, And many more!

Celebration of Cultural Heritage: In addition to the Fancy Fete, Konkan Yuva will proudly celebrate its rich cultural heritage through engaging activities, including Modla Volche Spordo: A traditional Coconut Leaf Mat-making competition, a Slow Cycle Race, and a Stick Walk.

Display of Traditional Vessels & Tools: Attendees will have the opportunity to explore a display of a few traditional old vessels and tools, offering a glimpse into the rich history and culture of the Konkani community.

Event Highlights:

Free Entry: All attendees can enjoy the festivities without any charge.

Expected Attendance: Over 2,000 participants are anticipated for this exciting celebration.

Festive Atmosphere: Experience a day filled with traditional sports, entertainment for all ages, musical performances, DJ sets, and a variety of Mangalorean food stalls and game stalls.

Brass Band Kickoff: The Konkan Tara Brass Band will kick off the day in carnival mode, setting a lively and festive tone.

March Past: Witness a grand March Past featuring 32 teams, accompanied by the brass band, celebrating the theme “Amso Ganv – Amchi Samkriti” (Our Land, Our Culture).

Khel Mhel Competitions: 32 teams with 480 participants in the 18+ age category will compete in 8 different games, including the classic Tug of War.

Activities for Attendees: Participate in engaging activities such as spot games, a slow cycle race, traditional coconut leaf mat-making (Modla Volche), stick walk, and more.

Kids Mini Khel Mhel: Over 150-200 kids, divided into three age groups, will compete in 3 different games designed just for them.

“Ya Ya Mayaya” Cultural Program: Enjoy a unique cultural evening featuring performances that celebrate Konkani heritage.

Kids’ Performances: In the evening, watch singing performances by a troop of over 100 kids from various nationalities.

Khel Mhel Live Band: Conclude the day with a vibrant musical concert featuring talented artists such as Darrel Mascarenhas, Prashanth Sequeira, Alwyn Dominic Fernandes, Carol Priya Danthy, Palma Pereira, Kiran Rodrigues and Floid Pereira along with lively baila dance.

Event Schedules:

· 7:30 AM: Konkan Tara Brass Band kicks off the festivities.

· 8:00 AM: Inaugural Ceremony & March Past of 32 teams

· 8:45 AM – 4:30 PM: 480 participants – Khel Mhel sports competitions.

· 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM: Interactive games for attendees like ‘Modla Volche Spordo’ etc

· 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM: 200+ Kids Participants – Mini Khel Mhel competitions.

· 4.15 PM -Magic Show for kids

· 5.00 PM – 8:00 PM: Cultural program – Ya Ya Mayaya.

· 5.00 PM: Kids Konkani Singing Performance – Over 130 Kids from different nationalities.

· 5:15 PM to 8:00 PM: Khel Mhel Live Band – Musical Concert, Concluding Program & Baila

Join us for a memorable day filled with excitement, community spirit, and celebration of our rich heritage at Khel Mhel 2024!