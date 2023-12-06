Countdown begins for Puttige Paryaya with ‘ Dhanya Muhurtham’

Udupi: The ‘Bhattha Muhurtham’ Or Dhanya Muhurtham (storage of paddy), the final of four rituals leading to the next biennial ‘Paryaya’ in January 2024, was performed by Sri Sugunendra Theertha Swamiji of Puttige Math at the Sri Krishna temple premises on Wednesday, December 6.

The ascension of Paryaya Peeta (Sarvajna Peeta) is scheduled to be held on January 18, 2024.

As per the centuries-old tradition, Bhattha Muhurtham was performed on an auspicious day by the Puttige Math. The previous rituals that were held are ‘Baale Muhurtham’, ‘Akki Muhurtham’ and ‘Kattige Muhurtham’.

‘Bhatthada Mudi’ (paddy in traditional bags) on a decorated golden palanquin was taken around Car Street, near Sri Krishna temple, as part of the procession. Before the start of the procession, Sugunendra Threetha Swamiji performed puja to the ‘Mudi’.

After performing Puja at Sri Chandramouleeshwar and Sri Anantheshwar temples, the two oldest temples in the city, the procession entered Sri Krishna Math.

The seer and Dr D Veerendra Heggade of Dharamasthala along with other guests offered prayers to Lord Sri Krishna and Lord Mukhyaprana. The procession later proceeded to ‘Badagu Malige’, the storehouse in the temple. The rituals were conducted under the guidance of Puttige Math’s Chief Priest.

Prayers were offered to ‘Navagraha’ and ‘Navadhanya’ was offered to all seven Maths and two temples Chandramouleeshwar and Anantheshwar temples on the occasion.

The ‘Pura Pravesha’ ceremony for the Swamiji ascending the Paryaya Peeta will be held at Car Street in the first week of January. After the ‘Pura Pravesham’, the seer will remain in Udupi until the end of the two-year Paryaya.

On the occasion, the pile of wood stocked artistically in the form of a massive chariot received finishing touches.