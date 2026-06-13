Counter False Narratives on Social Media: Nirmala Sitharaman Urges BJP Workers

Udupi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday urged Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers across the country to actively counter what she described as a surge of false narratives and misinformation being circulated on social media against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Union Government, and the party.

Addressing party workers after inaugurating the district-level training camp under the two-day Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Prashikshan Mahabhiyan at Mahalakshmi Sabhagruha in Uchila, Sitharaman alleged that much of the content targeting the Prime Minister, the Centre, and the BJP had no factual basis and should be treated as “fake news.”

She claimed that vested interests, including entities from neighbouring countries and foreign organisations with no legitimate connection to India, often promote such misinformation. According to her, paid agents and politically motivated groups frequently amplify these narratives.

“These false narratives are propagated by paid agents and vested interests. BJP workers must remain alert, responsible, and proactive in countering such misinformation,” Sitharaman said.

The Finance Minister said the party would provide workers with links to credible and authentic websites carrying verified information on government initiatives and achievements. She advised party cadres not to get drawn into unnecessary online arguments but instead to respond promptly with factual material from official and trustworthy sources so that fabricated claims do not gain traction.

From social media to mainstream media

Sitharaman said many misleading stories first circulate on social media before becoming subjects of discussion on television and later appearing in newspapers. At the same time, she acknowledged the role of the sections of media that verify information from multiple sources before publishing it.

She also highlighted the importance of the Press Information Bureau (PIB) in disseminating accurate government information and urged not only party workers but also MPs, MLAs, elected representatives, and senior leaders to actively share factual content in support of the government and the party.

Attack on Congress and Rahul Gandhi

In a sharp political attack, Sitharaman accused the Congress party and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi of behaving as “merchants of fear” instead of engaging in meaningful debate on public issues.

“As a result, Parliament is not witnessing constructive debates and discussions. India needs a strong opposition, but not the kind we are seeing today,” she said.

She further alleged that a frustrated Congress party was using various tactics in states where it is in power to demoralize BJP workers. Referring to the difficulties faced by party cadres in states such as Karnataka, Kerala, and Maharashtra, she called on BJP workers to stay resilient and not yield to political pressure.

India’s economy, she says, remains strong.

Defending the performance of the Modi government, Sitharaman said India’s economy continues to remain strong despite global uncertainties.

Citing reports from the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and the World Bank, she said international investments are still flowing into India’s industrial sector. According to her, CII data shows capital investment in the country has risen by nearly 60 percent over the past year.

She added that India’s GDP growth for 2025-26 stood at 7.7 percent, placing it among the fastest-growing economies in the world.

“The manufacturing sector, services sector, and other key areas of the economy are showing healthy growth. While some opposition leaders refuse to acknowledge the progress being made, economic indicators clearly point towards stability and development,” she said.

Party leaders present

The event was presided over by BJP district president Kutyaru Naveen Shetty. Among those present were MP Kota Srinivas Poojary, MLAs V. Sunil Kumar, Gurme Suresh Shetty, Yashpal Suvarna, Kiran Kumar Kodgi, Gururaj Gantihole, Legislative Council member Dr. Dhananjaya Sarji, K. Uday Kumar Shetty, and Shilpa G. Suvarna.

District General Secretary Shrikanth Nayak welcomed the gathering, while Kutyaru Naveen Shetty delivered the introductory address. The programme was compered by Dinkar Shetty Herga, and camp coordinator K.B. Shetty proposed the vote of thanks.