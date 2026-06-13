Rumours of Joining Congress Completely Baseless: Pramod Madhwaraj

Udupi: BJP leader and former minister Pramod Madhwaraj strongly dismissed reports circulating on social media claiming he is likely to join the Congress party, describing them as completely baseless and devoid of truth.

In a clear statement, Madhwaraj said he entered the BJP not in pursuit of power or positions, but with the sincere intention of serving the people. Emphasising his political philosophy, he said that if positions or responsibilities come his way, they should be seen only as additional duties toward public service. According to him, the true purpose of his political journey has always been the welfare of the people and the development of Karnataka.

He further clarified that he is neither desperate for any post nor seeking authority for personal gain. “Positions do not make a person great; the trust of the people and dedicated service are a person’s real strengths,” he said. Madhwaraj added that if he is entrusted with any responsibility, he will use it as an opportunity to serve the public more effectively. He noted that power, for him, is not a matter of status or prestige, but a responsibility to address public issues and work for solutions.

Madhwaraj also assured that he would faithfully carry out any duty assigned to him by the party. Even in the absence of any official responsibility, he said he would continue to work among the people as an ordinary party worker. Expressing confidence in the party leadership, he said he believes his work, loyalty, and commitment to public service will be appropriately recognised in due course.

The former minister also conveyed heartfelt gratitude to his supporters, party workers, and well-wishers, stating that he remains deeply indebted to those who have stood by him throughout his political career. He said that their affection, trust, and blessings have been a source of strength and encouragement in his public life.

Calling for caution, Madhwaraj urged the public not to believe false reports and rumours spread on social media. He appealed to citizens to rely only on official and verified information, and not be misled by unsubstantiated claims.