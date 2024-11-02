Couple Arrested for Illegal Ganja Sale from Home in Kundapur

Kundapur: In a significant crackdown on drug trafficking, the Kundapur rural police have apprehended a couple for allegedly storing and selling ganja (marijuana) from their residence in Udayanagar, Gulvadi village.

The arrested individuals, identified as Nazrulla Khan, aged 40, and Fatima, aged 33, were taken into custody following an intelligence operation that revealed their involvement in this illicit trade. During the raid, law enforcement officers seized a substantial quantity of the drug, amounting to 8 kilograms and 374 grams of ganja, valued at approximately ₹6,43,000.

Inspector Bhimashankar Sannur, who led the police operation, stated that this arrest is part of a broader initiative aimed at combating drug-related activities in the region. The couple’s alleged operation, conducted from their home, has raised serious concerns among local authorities regarding the proliferation of drug abuse and trafficking.

Following the seizure, a formal case has been registered at the Kundapur rural police station. The police are now conducting further investigations to ascertain any potential connections to larger drug networks. This incident highlights the ongoing efforts of law enforcement agencies to address and dismantle illegal drug operations within the community.