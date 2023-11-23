Court Rejects advance Bail Application of 18 people accused of causing loss to Brahmavar Sugar Factory

Udupi: The district and sessions court in Udupi rejected the advance (anticipatory) bail applications filed by 18 people accused of causing over Rs 14 crore loss in the sale of scrap and machinery to the Dakshina Kannada Cooperative Sugar Factory at Brahmavar on Thursday, November 23.

Principal District and Sessions judge Shanthaveera Shivappa passed the orders on the applications filed by the management committee president Suprasad Shetty, vice-president Umanath Shetty, directors Asthika Shastri, Subba Billava, Santosh Kumar Shetty, Sanmath Hegde, Rathnakara Ganiga, Vasanthi R. Shetty, Hemalatha U. Shetty, Geetha Shambhu Poojary, employees M. Gopalakrisna, Ramananda Neelavara, Uday Achar, Rony D’Souza, U.N. Shankar, Padmanabha, Vishwanath Shetty, and Ganesh Poojary.

Udupi District Raita Sangha general secretary Satish Kini had filed a private complaint before the Judicial Magistrate, First Class at Udupi, alleging irregularities in the sale of scrap and machinery of the factory on October 21. The court had directed the Brahmavar police to investigate the matter and file a report. The police registered an first information report following the court order on October 25.

The complainant had alleged that 25 people in responsible positions had committed embezzlement and forgery in tender-cum-auction of the plant and machinery through a conspiracy to achieve personal gain between August 18, 2021 and December 5, 2022. They caused over Rs 14 crore loss to the government and farmers by breach of trust, misuse and embezzlement by selling factory machinery and scrap through forged documents, he had alleged.

Public prosecutor Jayaram Shetty opposed the advance bail applications.



