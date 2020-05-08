Spread the love



















COVID-19 cases spike at three places in K’taka, tally at 750



Bengaluru: Double digit COVID-19 positive cases registered in Davangere, Bhatkal and Belagavi have raised Karnataka’s tally to 750 with 45 new cases being reported in the past 19 hours, a health official said on Friday.

“Till date 750 Covid positive cases have been confirmed. This includes 30 deaths and 371 discharges,” the official said.

Of the 45 cases, Davangere accounted for 14, Belagavi, 11 and Bhatkal, Uttara Kannada 12, all contacts of earlier cases.

In Davangere’s 14 cases, 10 were contacts of earlier case 533, balance four were of 556.

By adding the new cases, Davangere’s tally rose to 61, Belagavia¿s to 83 and Uttara Kannada’s to 24.

Clarity on the number of active cases among these tallies will emerge in the evening bulletin.

Davangere is 266 km northwest of Bengaluru while Bhatkal is 460 km northwest on the east coast of India by the Arabian Sea.

Similarly, Belagavi is 509 km northwest of the city.

Other places which also contributed to Friday’s spike include Bengaluru Urban, 7 and Ballari, 1.

Of the new cases, 21 are men and 24 women, including a 5-month-old baby girl.

Among the new cases, 29 are below 30 years of age, indicating the rise of infection in younger generation in Friday’s spike.

In the past 19 hours, no Covid deaths occurred. Eom/215 words