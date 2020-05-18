Spread the love



















Covid-19 cases zoom to 99 in Karnataka, tally 1,246



Bengaluru: Ninety-nine new Covid-19 cases, majority of them with travel history to Mumbai, emerged in Karnataka, marking the highest single day rise taking the state’s tally to 1,246, said an official said here on Monday.

In addition to 58 patients who visited Mumbai, two each had travelled to Solapur and Raigad and three others to Pune in Maharashtra. Total cases with the Maharashtra contact were 64 out of 99. Of all the cases, 65 were men and 34 women.

Of the 1,246 cases, 678 were active, 530 got discharged and 37 died from Covid-19 while 12 patients are in ICU.

Nowadays, Karnataka is regularly posting the highest single-day rises, beating earlier maximums. On Monday, cases spiked in Raichur, Bengaluru Urban, Gadag, Yadagiri, Uttara Kannada, Kalaburagi and Mandya.

Until Sunday, Raichur was a green zone without a case.

Among the new cases, Bengaluru Urban contributed 24, Mandya (17), Kalaburagi (10), Uttar]a Kannada (9), Raichuru and Yadagiri (6 each), Vijayapura and Gadag (5 each), Hassan (4), Koppal (3), Belagavi and Dakshina Kannada (2 each) and Ballari, Bidar, Kodagu, Udupi, Mysuru and Davangre (1 each).

Except three patients from Benglauru Urban with travel history to Dabaspete in Nelamangla, Chennai and Vellore in Tamil Nadu, and five cases from a containment zone all others were secondary contacts of 653rd case.

All Mandya, Hassan, Udupi, nine Kalaburagi cases, Vijayapura, Uttara Kannada, two Koppal cases, one Belagavi case and seven Raichuru cases had travel history to Mumbai.

A 20-year-old man from Raichuru had travelled to Solapur. A 30-year-old man from Dakshina Kannada had travel history to Raigadh.

Of the Gadag cases, two were contacts of 913th case, two emerged from the Gadag containment zone and one had a travel history to Chennai. A 25-year-old man from Koppal had inter-state travel history to Chennai.

A 23-year-old man from Belagavi was secondary contact of 575th case.

The lone Ballari case, a 61-year-old man, and another 55-year-old woman from Dakshina Kannada were also suffering from Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI). Only 29 of the 84 cases were contacts of earlier cases.

Meanwhile, green zones in Karnataka have diminished to just three — Bengaluru Rural, Ramanagara and Chamarajanagar. In the past 24 hours, Kodagu, Mysuru, Raichur and Koppal lost their green zone status with new cases.

Five top cities in Karnataka with respect to active cases are Bengaluru Urban with 110, Davangere (84), Mandya (68), Kalaburagi (54) and Belagavi (53).

Of the 37 deaths, Bengaluru Urban and Kalaburagi accounted for seven each, Dakshina Kannada (5) and Davangere (4), while the remaining were reported from other districts.

Among the 1,246 cases, 11 per cent patients were senior citizens, 65 per cent men and 35 per cent women with a discharge rate of 43 per cent.

