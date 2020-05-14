COVID-19 frontline workers in Dubai to get 10-year visa

Dubai: Medical professionals at the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) will be granted a 10-year golden residency in an expression of thanks and appreciation to their devoted efforts in the fight against coronavirus pandemic.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, issued instructions to relevant authorities to grant the 10-year residency visas for DHA’s various medical professionals who are on the frontline of the battle against the coronavirus.

The visas will be awarded to 212 doctors of various specialisations.

Sheikh Mohammed’s gesture exemplifies the leadership’s appreciation of the tremendous efforts of medical teams who provide healthcare services to COVID-19 patients in their efforts to ensure public safety.

Director General of the Dubai Health Authority, Humaid Al Qutami thanked Sheikh Mohammed on behalf of all doctors for this initiative. This gesture will further boost their morale and encourage them in their efforts to provide the highest quality of medical care for patients infected by the virus, he said.

He also said the UAE leadership has always placed the highest priority on the medical sector and extended all the resources necessary for ensuring its success including the world’s best medical talent.

The leadership has also encouraged the development of local medical talent and offered young doctors opportunities to learn and gain experience at the best international universities and scientific centres. This support has helped establish a strong healthcare system, which has enabled the UAE to mount a robust response to the COVID-19 outbreak. The country’s handling of the pandemic has won it global praise, he noted.

Al Qutami praised the efforts of local and expatriate doctors, who have demonstrated high levels of agility and flexibility and worked long hours to provide care for patients. By demonstrating selfless dedication in caring for others, they have played significant roles in helping Dubai and the UAE contain the COVID-19 pandemic. He noted that the DHA has provided comprehensive support for its staff and provided all advanced protective equipment necessary to ensure their safety.

He congratulated the doctors who were granted the Golden Visa and expressed his gratitude for their extraordinary efforts on the frontlines of the fight against the virus.

Announced last year, the Golden Visa is granted to doctors, scientists, innovators, researchers, investors and entrepreneurs in various fields.