Cow theft attempt foiled at Kamalashile temple

Kundapur: A security guard monitoring the CCTV live feed foiled an attempt to steal a cow at Kamalashile temple in Kundapur taluk early on Sunday.

According to police, the incident occurred at the Shri Brahmi Durgaparameshwari temple. The accused broke open the lock of the temple goshala at 2.46 a.m., before snapping the rope tied to the cow. When they were attempting to take the cow through another door, the guard alerted other security personnel and the police.

As the security personnel reached the goshala, the accused fled.

The Shankaranarayana police have registered a case and are investigating.



