CPI union calls for national strike on February 16

Chennai: The Bharatiya Kisan Mazdoor Union (BKMU), affiliated with the Communist Party of India (CPI), has called for a nationwide strike on February 16 in protest against the “anti-farmer activities” of the National Democratic Alliance government at the Centre.

The BKMU, one of the most prominent affiliates of the CPI, took this decision during its general body meeting that was held in Chennai between January 28 to 30.

The meeting was presided over by BKMU President and former MLA N. Periyasamy.

The meeting unanimously adopted several resolutions that include spreading awareness among the rural population to get 200 days jobs per year under MGNREGA and ensure the minimum wage of Rs 700 per day.

Resolutions also called upon the Central government to allocate Rs 4 lakh crore in the budget to ensure proper implementation of MGNREGA and also urged it to do away with linking of Aadhaar with MGNREGA job cards.