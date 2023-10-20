CPI(M) MP Bikas Ranjan Bhattacharya hospitalised with heart problem





Kolkata: CPI(M) Rajya Sabha member and senior advocate of Calcutta High Court Bikas Ranjan Bhattacharya has been hospitalised with a heart problem in South Kolkata, party sources said here on Friday.

Bhattacharya was rushed to the hospital on Thursday night after he complained of uneasiness following which, he had to undergo a minor surgery to implant a pacemaker.

His condition is stated to be stable.

Seventy-one-year-old Bhattacharya is not only active in politics, but is also the leading legal face in cases related to the alleged cash-for-school job scam in West Bengal, where he is representing the reportedly eligible candidates who were deprived of their legitimate jobs.