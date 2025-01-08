Create fear among criminals, fear-free atmosphere for common man: K’taka CM tells police

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has urged police to create a sense of fear among criminals while ensuring a fear-free environment for common people.

Speaking after inaugurating newly-constructed police stations and offices in Chamarajpet, Cubbon Park, and High Grounds, as well as new police housing complexes in Pulakeshinagar in Bengaluru, CM Siddaramaiah emphasised the role of the police department in ensuring peace and safety in the state.

CM Siddaramaiah issued a strong warning against collusion between the police and the real estate mafia.

“The government will not tolerate police officers supporting the real estate mafia under any circumstances. Create a sense of fear among criminals while ensuring ordinary citizens feel safe,” he said.

“The population of the state has crossed seven crore. Protecting the lives, property, and dignity of these people while creating a safe and peaceful environment is the responsibility of the police department. The government is always ready to provide the necessary facilities and establish new police stations to support this mission,” CM Siddaramaiah said.

The CM stressed that peace and order in the state lead to faster development.

He urged the police to adopt a people-friendly approach and treat visitors to the police station with respect and care.

“It is reassuring that crime rates in the state are decreasing. However, if the police lower their guard, criminals will exploit the situation to escape the law. This must not be allowed,” he warned.

Siddaramaiah pointed out that unemployment and lack of opportunities often drive people towards crime, while the real estate sector in cities has contributed to the rise in criminal activities.

The CM also acknowledged the hard work of the police force, emphasising the government’s responsibility towards their welfare. He assured that the government would continue the housing scheme for police personnel.



