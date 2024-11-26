CREDAI Cricket Premier League Season 2 unites Builders in Mangalore

Mangalore: CREDAI Mangalore hosted the second season of the CREDAI Cricket Premier League (CCPL) at Perfect Pass, Falnir, bringing together builders and developers for a day of sportsmanship and solidarity.

The tournament saw spirited participation from 11 teams, comprising both owners and staff members from prominent builder firms in the region. Designed to create a fun and engaging environment, the event aimed to strengthen bonds within builder teams while fostering unity and collaboration across the broader builder community.

Mr. Guru M. Rao, Secretary of CREDAI Mangalore and Partner at ACE Promoters & Developers, initiated the tournament and successfully oversaw its organization for the second consecutive year.

Participating Teams:

– Rohan Corporation

– Bhargavi Builders

– Lotus Properties

– ACE Promoters & Developers

– Shreenidhi Infrastructures

– MAK Group

– Marian Builders

– Northern Sky

– Mohtisham

– Four Walls

– Builder Eleven (a special team of owners from major real estate firms, captained by Mr. Sudeesh Karunakaran, Owner of Karuna Builders).

The event was inaugurated by Mr. Vinod Pinto, President of CREDAI, alongside Mr. Prashanth Sanil, Vice President, Mrs. Kritheen Amin, Coordinator of CREDAI Women’s Wing, and Mr. Pushparaj Jain, Immediate Past President. Mr. Arjun Rao, CEO of CREDAI, hosted the event.

Guests of Honour (Distinguished guests who graced the event included):

. Mr. Vedavyas Kamath, MLA, Mangalore

– Mr. Ramanath Rai, Veteran Congress and Former Minister

– Mr. Kishor Kumar Puttur, MLC

– Mr. Padmaraj Ramaiah, Advocate & Treasurer, Shri Gokarnanatheshwara Temple, Kudroli

– ⁠Mr. Mithun Rai, General Secretary, Karnataka Pradesh Congress

– Mr. Manoj Kumar, Mayor, Mangalore City Corporation

– Mr. J Krishna Palemar, Former MLA

– Mr. Nandan Mallya, President, BJP Yuva Morcha, DK

– Mr. Akshitha Suvarna, President, Youth JDS, DK

– Mr. Praveen Chandra Alva, Corporator and Opposition Leader, Mangalore City Corporation

– Mr. Kiran Kumar Kodikal, Corporator, Mangalore City Corporation

– Mr. Avinash Suvarna, BJP Yuva Morcha

Special Felicitations and Community Initiative

As part of the event, Mr. William Dsouza was felicitated for his achievement in receiving the prestigious Rajyotsava Award. The felicitation ceremony highlighted the commitment to recognizing excellence within the community. Furthermore, Dr. Vishal Samartha and Dr. Sushma Kannan were honored for their outstanding contributions to the field of education, recognizing their dedication and impact in shaping future generations. In a heartfelt gesture, CREDAI Mangalore contributed ₹50,000 to support a child with a disability. The donation was presented by Mr. Vedavyas Kamath, Mr . Darshan Jain, and Mr Jeethesh M.

Tournament Highlights:

– Champions: ACE Promoters & Developers (Captain: Mr. K Kannan Nair)

– Runners-Up: Shreenidhi Infrastructures (Captain: Mr. Kiran Shetty)

– Man of the Series: Mr. Jithesh Jain

– Best Batsman: Mr. K Kannan Nair

– Best Bowler: Mr. Rameez

– Best Fielder: Mr. Sharath

– Final Match Man of the Match: Mr. Sujith

This tournament highlighted the unity and collaborative spirit of CREDAI Mangalore while promoting a culture of sportsmanship and philanthropy.